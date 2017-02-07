Police search for robbery and chase suspect
Police in Ogden are searching for a man they say robbed a bank Tuesday, then led police on a chase. Officers say they were called to the M&T Bank on Slayton Avenue in Spencerport on Tuesday around 2 p.m. for a man who threatened that he had a weapon, and then took money from the bank before walking out.
