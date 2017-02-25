Help For Those Who Witness the Worst,...

Help For Those Who Witness the Worst, First Responders Learn to Cope with Trauma

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Your News Now

Now dozens of those responders are part of a Critical Incident Stress Management Perspectives training course in Rochester this weekend to help process the stress. "Let's get to them before the trauma gets to them," said Dan McGuire, CISM Perspectives course leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spencerport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Promise Tracker 2 hr perfect 3
The John era on topix is over 2 hr Joseph Barkley 4
Perfect is a tard 3 hr perfect 2
FBI & NSA: TRUMP Is a Full Of Sh.. 3 hr IescapedNY 9
Trumps Owes Mr Obama an Apology 4 hr IescapedNY 20
Mark c die 5 hr Mary D 12
Gorsuch: He will be a great Supreme Court Justice. 6 hr IescapedNY 7
See all Spencerport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spencerport Forum Now

Spencerport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spencerport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Spencerport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,533

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC