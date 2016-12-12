Law and Order: Second person charged ...

Law and Order: Second person charged in theft of $1,500 from Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Dec 12, 2016 Read more: The Batavian

Serena Lynn Snyder , 31, of East Shelby Road, Oakfield, is charged with grand larceny 4th. Snyder is accused of assisting a cashier at Walmart in the theft of $1,500 from the store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spencerport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
question for IescapeNY, Moshe, Pigpen. and Haha 4 min Internet Expert 10
Mayor Lovelys Prepared Statement Against James ... 6 min IescapedNY 26
Is Downtown Rochester The Best Place For Little... 8 min Moshe 70
Our kid arrived. Our new kid. 14 min Ha Ha 7
"Congressman" John Lewis - a blowhard 20 min Ha Ha 19
TRUMP.... Lowest Approval Rating of All Time 22 min Ha Ha 5
WWE legend Jimmy super fly snuka dead 1 hr Banana Republican 3
See all Spencerport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spencerport Forum Now

Spencerport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spencerport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Spencerport, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC