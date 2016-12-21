Good Samaritan tackles thief trying t...

Good Samaritan tackles thief trying to take purse from 80-year-old woman

The Monroe County Sheriff's Officet says a thief grabbed a woman's purse as she was leaving Gamestop around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. But, before he could get away, a bystander jumped into action, tackling the suspect.

