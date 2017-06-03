Trees Planted to Remember Five Children Killed in Spearfish Fire
Families and friends of five children killed in a Spearfish house fire in April have planted trees near the site of the tragedy to memorialize the victims. The children who died are remembered as "The Fantastic Five" and on Friday their relatives planted a tree for each one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDLT-TV Sioux Falls.
