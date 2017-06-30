Driver dead after dump truck crash near Spearfish
A 2000 Conventional 5800 dump truck, carrying top soil, was northbound on Gobbler Road. The vehicle was traveling downhill when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn.
