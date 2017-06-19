Construction of commercial buildings continues in Spearfish
Several businesses in Spearfish are upgrading to new facilities and more office space is being built to accommodate the growing business community. "We're excited to see our community continue to grow," said Kory Menken, SEDC Executive Director.
