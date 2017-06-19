Black Hills Hay Day
Please make plans to attend the Black Hills Hay Day to be held on Thursday, June 22nd at the 7 Down arena near Spearfish, SD. Topics, demonstrations and discussion will include all aspects of hay and forage production.
