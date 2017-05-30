The community of Spearfish has its ey...

The community of Spearfish has its eyes set on Jackson Boulevard

Thursday May 25

The community of Spearfish has its eyes set on Jackson Boulevard and when they will start seeing improvements, and well it might be awhile. Kyle Mathis the City Engineer, says the main goal for this project is making roadways safe and useful for pedestrians, and working on its beautification.

