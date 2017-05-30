Spearfish teacher starting a new chapter

Spearfish teacher starting a new chapter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Ruhnow says, "The purpose was to bring community children into a special ed classroom so that the special ed children had a role model." She says she likes the younger kids because she is still taller than them, well that it for now, since she stands short in stature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spearfish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 14
Robert harkins Apr '17 Smh 1
News New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15) Apr '17 annasmart 8
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09) Mar '17 Joeyscrima 4
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Mar '17 Slim 35
See all Spearfish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spearfish Forum Now

Spearfish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spearfish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Spearfish, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,469 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC