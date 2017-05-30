Spearfish teacher starting a new chapter
Ruhnow says, "The purpose was to bring community children into a special ed classroom so that the special ed children had a role model." She says she likes the younger kids because she is still taller than them, well that it for now, since she stands short in stature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr '17
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC