Spearfish Police Arrest Suspect In Banka

Thursday May 18

A 22-year-old woman is accused of robbing a Spearfish bank on Thursday. The Spearfish Police Department says Kaycee Jade Teppo faces first-degree robbery and grand theft charges.

