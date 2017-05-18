Spearfish man facing charges in two c...

Spearfish man facing charges in two counties change plea

Tuesday May 16

A Spearfish man facing charges in two counties for his alleged role in ramming a vehicle and shooting at the occupants was back in court Tuesday. Clayton Maynard plead guilty to one count of aggravated eluding and one count of driving under the influence.

