South Dakota College Gives Renovated ...

South Dakota College Gives Renovated Hillside Lakota Name

Sunday May 7 Read more: KELO-TV Sioux Falls

University officials at a college in western South Dakota have named a renovated hillside on campus "Oyate Wicaka Wita," a Lakota name meaning "People/Nation Gathering Place." The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Black Hills State University President Tom Jackson Jr. says naming the hillside connects the school to the Spearfish community and to the Lakota heritage of the Black Hills.

