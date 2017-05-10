South Dakota backers push physician-assisted dying measure
Kerie Jones, who has been gathering signatures for a proposed physician-assisted dying ballot measure, talks about the initiative at her home in Tea, S.D., Friday, May 5, 2017. Kerie Jones, who has been gathering signatures for a proposed physician-assisted dying ballot measure, talks about the initiative at her home in Tea, S.D., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr 23
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC