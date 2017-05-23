HDPE replacing redwood pipes in renovation of 1910 electric plant

A photo from the archives of the U.S. Library of Congress shows the Homestake Mine near Spearfish, S.D., in 1900, 10 years before a diversion project. The city of Spearfish, S.D., will replace deteriorating 107-year-old redwood pipes that carry water to its hydroelectric plant with a modern product: high density polyethylene pipes.

