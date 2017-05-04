Blotter

Thursday May 4

G COURT: A 39-year-old woman told sheriff's deputies Wednesday that she sent in a check for $139 after callers from Dish Network told her that she needed to pay that to upgrade her service plan. The call, which originated in Belgium, was a scam and the bank stopped the check, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.

