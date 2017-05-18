Bicycle grant aims to improve commute...

Bicycle grant aims to improve commuter safety in Spearfish

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A partnership between Black Hills State University and Hills Horizon has led to the creation of a new bicycle advisory group, Bike Spearfish! The bicycle grant aims to improve commuter safety and accessibility and is planning for an improved city bicycle map and cycling safety course. Bike Spearfish! is a program aimed at enhancing bicycle commuter safety and accessibility around Spearfish through improved education, evaluation, enforcement, engineering, and encouragement.

