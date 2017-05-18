Bicycle grant aims to improve commuter safety in Spearfish
A partnership between Black Hills State University and Hills Horizon has led to the creation of a new bicycle advisory group, Bike Spearfish! The bicycle grant aims to improve commuter safety and accessibility and is planning for an improved city bicycle map and cycling safety course. Bike Spearfish! is a program aimed at enhancing bicycle commuter safety and accessibility around Spearfish through improved education, evaluation, enforcement, engineering, and encouragement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr 23
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr '17
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC