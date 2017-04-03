Spearfish police release names of fiv...

Spearfish police release names of five children killed in house fire

Read more: KSFY

Authorities investigating the cause of a house fire in Spearfish that killed five children have released the names of the victims. Police said 6-year-old Phibie Joyce Moyer, 7-year-old Clinton James Johnson, 8-year-old Rylan Zane Gee, 9-year-old Justice Lillian Gene Roden, and 11-year-old Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden died in the fire early Saturday morning.

