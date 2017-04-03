Spearfish fire donations
Many KOTA Territory viewers have asked about where to donate items to the victims of Saturday's fire in Spearfish. Fire Station One in Rapid City, the United Methodist Church in Spearfish and Mountain View Baptist Church in Spearfish are all accepting donations.
