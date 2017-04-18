Overwhelming support for the new Spearfish Rural Fire Protection District
Free coverage from the new Spearfish Fire Department will be up for negotiation next year for Lawrence County residents who live outside Spearfish. Taking early action those residents, with the exception of those who live Spearfish Canyon, voted overwhelmingly to approve a new fire protection district.
