Names are released of the 5 children killed in Spearfish fire
They are: - Phibie Joyce Moyer, age 6 - Clinton James Johnson, age 7 - Rylan Zane Gee, age 8 - Justice Lillian Gene Roden, age 9 - Tanlynn Crystal Rain Roden, age 11 Several adult victims and a 13-year-old child were also in the home when the fire started. Some of them were given medical treatment and released.
