Daugaard Appoints Strawn As 4th Circuit Judge
Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he will appoint Magistrate Judge Eric Strawn of Spearfish as a circuit court judge in South Dakota's 4th Circuit Court. Strawn has served as magistrate judge in the 4th Circuit since 2013, and operates the circuit's DUI Court.
