Community holds candlelight vigil for victims of fatal house fire

Wednesday Apr 5

On Tuesday night, the community of Spearfish, South Dakota gathered for a candlelight vigil to grieve the loss of the five children killed in a house fire over the weekend. "It's both overwhelming and humbling," Spearfish Fire Chief Mark Sachara said.

