Carnival fundraiser held for Spearfish fire victims
Communities in the Black Hills have come together once more for the families affected by the fatal home fire in Spearfish earlier this month. "I think it's for a great cause, for such a wonderful community that suffered such a tragic loss," said supporter, Sara Ross.
