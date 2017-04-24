BHSU explores foreign cuisines
"I feel like everyone in the U.S. cannot get our own countries food in the US, and I hope everyone likes our food," said Korean international student, Ai Asafa. There are currently 60 international students at Black Hills State, and their mission is to give the small town people of Spearfish a look inside their worlds.
