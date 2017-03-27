The community is - Moving Mountains' for one Rapid City native
"Sponsors have been huge, like I'm absolutely amazed by how many people want to help and how many people have showed up," said coordinator, Sara Hill. "No matter if you're from Rapid City, Spearfish, Hot Springs or Belle Fourche we're still one big community," said Terry Peak employee, Desmond Keller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar 24
|zionists rule USA
|16
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar 7
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar 4
|Slim
|35
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|INTERVIEW: Sheriff Mark Kessler (Oct '09)
|Aug '16
|Kathy cz
|19
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC