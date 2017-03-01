Theatre production set to take stage at Black Hills State University
Black Hills State University will present the theatre production "Hand to God" Feb. 23-25 at 7:30 p.m. in Woodburn Hall, Black Box Theatre, on the BHSU campus in Spearfish. "Hand to God" is a dark comedy that takes place in the small town of Cypress, Texas.
