Local students invited to attend Scrub Camp

Black Hills State University will host Scrubs Camp on Saturday, Feb. 18. The free camp is open to all local high school students and will be held in room 305 in Jonas Hall on the BHSU campus in Spearfish. Students will be given the opportunity to experience a variety of health careers through hands-on activities and discussions.

