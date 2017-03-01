BHSU will host Jacket Job Fair and Te...

BHSU will host Jacket Job Fair and Teacher Fair Feb. 28

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Black Hills State University will host the Jacket Job Fair and the Teacher Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Though separate, both events will take place in the Donald E. Young Center Field House on the BHSU campus in Spearfish.

