BHSU will host Jacket Job Fair and Teacher Fair Feb. 28
Black Hills State University will host the Jacket Job Fair and the Teacher Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. Though separate, both events will take place in the Donald E. Young Center Field House on the BHSU campus in Spearfish.
