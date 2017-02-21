Why the end was inevitable for Victor...

Why the end was inevitable for Victory Motorcycles

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The death of Victory Motorcycles had to happen once its parent company, Polaris Industries, got its corporate mitts on a far more famous Indian brand. Who really wants a Victory when they can have an Indian? And what was always going to be the result once the demand for Indian bikes started to crowd all the available spaces on the assembly lines at PI's state-of-the-art motorcycle factories at Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Spearfish, South Dakota? When you're competing directly against the strongest brand in motorcycling, Harley-Davidson, it makes sense to focus on one that gives you your best shot and no longer spend energy and resources developing a weaker brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spearfish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov '16 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov '16 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
See all Spearfish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spearfish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lawrence County was issued at February 23 at 5:22PM MST

Spearfish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spearfish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Spearfish, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,695 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC