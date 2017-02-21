Why the end was inevitable for Victory Motorcycles

The death of Victory Motorcycles had to happen once its parent company, Polaris Industries, got its corporate mitts on a far more famous Indian brand. Who really wants a Victory when they can have an Indian? And what was always going to be the result once the demand for Indian bikes started to crowd all the available spaces on the assembly lines at PI's state-of-the-art motorcycle factories at Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Spearfish, South Dakota? When you're competing directly against the strongest brand in motorcycling, Harley-Davidson, it makes sense to focus on one that gives you your best shot and no longer spend energy and resources developing a weaker brand.

