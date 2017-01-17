What you need to know about the Spear...

What you need to know about the Spearfish bridge construction

Tuesday Jan 10

Today on the 10th of January, the South Dakota Department of Transportation reduced I-90 Eastbound to one lane between the on and off ramps of Exit 14. This closure will allow crews to transport concrete barriers on the new bridge. Starting tomorrow, Wednesday, Jan. 11th, traffic on 27th Street will be rerouted onto the East half of the new bridge and demolition will begin on the old bridge.

Spearfish, SD

