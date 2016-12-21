Spearfish woman fights for 'Death wit...

Spearfish woman fights for 'Death with Dignity' referendum

Angie Albonico was perusing the internet some months ago when she came upon a YouTube video detailing the plight of a young woman named Brittany, who was suffering from terminal brain cancer and sought to end her own life with dignity. The video and further research alerted her to the fact that South Dakota does not allow assisted end-of-life measures.

