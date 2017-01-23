Spearfish Canyon Park not a done deal

Spearfish Canyon Park not a done deal

Thursday Jan 12

There's some local resistance to a planned state park in Spearfish Canyon admits the Secretary of the Game, Fish and Parks. Heppler says G,F and P should have reached out to locals a year ago when the idea sufaced and negotiations were underway with Homestake.

