Opposition to Spearfish park remains strong even without fee
Opposition to a proposed state park in Spearfish Canyon remains strong even after Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced that no entrance fees would be charged. About 400 people gathered Thursday at a public hearing on the idea, which requires the transfer of 1,400 acres of the canyon from federal to state stewardship.
