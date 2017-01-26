Opposition to Spearfish park remains ...

Opposition to Spearfish park remains strong even without fee

Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Opposition to a proposed state park in Spearfish Canyon remains strong even after Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced that no entrance fees would be charged. About 400 people gathered Thursday at a public hearing on the idea, which requires the transfer of 1,400 acres of the canyon from federal to state stewardship.

Spearfish, SD

