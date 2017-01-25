No-fee promise comes into canyon debate

No-fee promise comes into canyon debate

Sunday Jan 15 Read more: KSFY

An 11-year-old promise by a former South Dakota official to never charge the public a fee for access to some parts of Spearfish Canyon is up for debate during discussion of a proposal to turn the canyon into a state park. The Rapid City Journal reports former state Department of Game, Fish and Parks Secretary John Cooper made the promise in a 48-page-long document in 2006.

