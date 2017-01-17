First public input session on Spearfish Canyon master planning efforts is Jan. 26

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks wants to remind individuals and organizations that the first public input session regarding the master planning efforts on the proposed Spearfish Canyon State Park is Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at 7 p.m. MST in Spearfish at the Spearfish Park Pavilion, located at 115 S. Canyon Street. During this meeting, the contracted consultant and GFP staff will present information on the project, discuss the inventory and analysis process and gather input from the public on their thoughts and priorities for Spearfish Canyon.

