Drady replaces Feist on Park Board
Feist said she felt it necessary to resign because she has been spending most of her time in Spearfish, S.D., where she coaches a triathalon team for Black Hills State University. She said it has not been feasible, especially in the winter, to always get back for park board meetings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Minot Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Truthfunder
|18
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Roast Them
|33
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|rally history
|Oct '16
|dderby111
|1
|Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|I kill angels
|24
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC