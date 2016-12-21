Tiger from Spirit of the Hills sanctuary is euthanized
The Associated Press is reporting that a tiger seized at the Spirit of the Hills Wildlife Sanctuary in Spearfish has been euthanized. The tiger was in poor health and suffered from an aggressive form of cancer.
