South Dakotans might vote on assisted suicide
An Attorney General Explanation for a proposed initiated measure on euthanasia has been filed with the Secretary of State. This statement will appear on petitions that will be circulated by the sponsor of the measure, Angela Albonico of Spearfish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spearfish Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under...
|Dec 6
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Truthfunder
|18
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Nov '16
|Roast Them
|33
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|rally history
|Oct '16
|dderby111
|1
|Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11)
|Sep '16
|I kill angels
|24
Find what you want!
Search Spearfish Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC