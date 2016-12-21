CodeRed notification system in use in...

CodeRed notification system in use in parts of KOTA Territory

Friday Dec 16 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

CodeRed is a notification system used throughout the nation to send critical and emergency messages - via home phone, cell phone or email. In Butte County, the system notifies over 5,900 people, in Spearfish the project started out with over 3,000 and CodeRed also is doing well in Lead and Deadwood.

Spearfish, SD

