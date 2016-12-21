Buffalo Chip Challenge: Accepting Applications
Black Hills area high school students are invited to apply for a position in the prestigious Buffalo Chip Challenge 2017 custom motorcycle build program, which offers a chance at significant educational scholarships. Ten students will be accepted to learn valuable mechanical skills and customization techniques through hands-on instruction from industry professionals at Terry Components in Spearfish.
