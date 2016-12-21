Buffalo Chip Challenge: Accepting App...

Buffalo Chip Challenge: Accepting Applications

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Motorcycle Cruiser Magazine

Black Hills area high school students are invited to apply for a position in the prestigious Buffalo Chip Challenge 2017 custom motorcycle build program, which offers a chance at significant educational scholarships. Ten students will be accepted to learn valuable mechanical skills and customization techniques through hands-on instruction from industry professionals at Terry Components in Spearfish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorcycle Cruiser Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spearfish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov 30 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov 26 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
See all Spearfish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spearfish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Lawrence County was issued at December 24 at 9:26PM MST

Spearfish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spearfish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Spearfish, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,937

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC