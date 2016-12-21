Will a Spearfish wildlife sanctuary reopen?
Owners of a Spearfish wildlife sanctuary that lost its federal license and had most of its animals removed hopes to regain the license by spring. Fred Erdman, president of the Spirit of the Hills board of directors, tells the Black Hills Pioneer the sanctuary is creating a new board that will see if it can get its U.S. Department of Agriculture license back.
