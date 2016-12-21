Will a Spearfish wildlife sanctuary r...

Will a Spearfish wildlife sanctuary reopen?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

Owners of a Spearfish wildlife sanctuary that lost its federal license and had most of its animals removed hopes to regain the license by spring. Fred Erdman, president of the Spirit of the Hills board of directors, tells the Black Hills Pioneer the sanctuary is creating a new board that will see if it can get its U.S. Department of Agriculture license back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spearfish Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
Dr Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS Dir can't under... Dec 6 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov 30 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov 26 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
See all Spearfish Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spearfish Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Lawrence County was issued at December 24 at 9:26PM MST

Spearfish Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spearfish Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Spearfish, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,423 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,940

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC