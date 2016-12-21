Interstate 90 Closed From Spearfish To Rapid City
State officials have closed Interstate 90, east and westbound, between Exit 10 at Spearfish and Exit 55 at Rapid City effective immediately on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Officials with the state Departments of Transportation and Public Safety say at least one multiple vehicle accident, along with white-out conditions with zero to near zero visibility, icy roads and drifting snow are making safe travel almost impossible along this stretch of I-90. That segment of Interstate will remain closed until conditions improve and crews are able to clear the roadway.
