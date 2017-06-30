Troopers: Man charged with DUI in March wrong-way crash
Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a Chesnee man has been charged with driving under the influence after a wrong-way crash that injured four people in Spartanburg back in March. David Anthony Shealy was charged with felony DUI with great bodily injury.
