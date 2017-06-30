Spartanburg Co. deputies searching fo...

Spartanburg Co. deputies searching for homeless person of interest after sex assault

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is turning to the public for help finding a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation. Deputies said the incident occurred in June and 19-year-old Clayton Joseph Tabor has been identified as a person of interest in the case.

