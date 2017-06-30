South Carolina lawmakers want background checks for psychologists, hairdressers, massage therapists
Todd Kohlhepp appears in court on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Spartanburg. Kohlhepp, who admitted killing seven people over nearly 13 years while running a successful real estate business, pleaded guilty Friday to seven counts of murder and a number of other charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spartanburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14)
|Jun 23
|Lammy
|9
|Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15)
|Jun 4
|Zionista Pork
|47
|Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09)
|May '17
|One and only
|4
|Chelsea Nicole Sanford
|May '17
|Wondering
|1
|Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16)
|May '17
|Theourgoi
|3
|Where to buy spice (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|lol
|2
|Childcare
|Apr '17
|Stayathomemom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spartanburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC