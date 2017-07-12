New endowment fund for SCC -

New endowment fund for SCC

Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College The Spartanburg Community College Foundation has established a new endowment fund with the Spartanburg County Foundation which will support critical needs of Spartanburg Community College. In a presentation held on Thursday, June 29, SCC officials presented seed funding for the endowment to Troy Hanna, president and CEO of the Spartanburg County Foundation.

