New endowment fund for SCC -
Image courtesy of Spartanburg Community College The Spartanburg Community College Foundation has established a new endowment fund with the Spartanburg County Foundation which will support critical needs of Spartanburg Community College. In a presentation held on Thursday, June 29, SCC officials presented seed funding for the endowment to Troy Hanna, president and CEO of the Spartanburg County Foundation.
Read more at The Union Daily Times.
