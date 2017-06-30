Lerch graduates with honors -
Jonathon Martin Lerch of Pacolet , graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Associate in Science degree from Spartanburg Methodist College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Commencement exercises were held May 6, 2017, on the SMC campus.
