Deputies: 3 suspects arrested after meth, heroin, handguns found in Spartanburg Co. residence
Deputies say Steven Blair Guy, 39 of Spartanburg; Annie Marie Firebaugh, 30 of Cowpens; and Jeffrey Michael Swain, 29 of Greer were arrested and charged with the following: Investigators say they arrived at Guy's residence located on the 600 block of River Road in Spartanburg to serve warrants when they discovered drugs and two handguns one being a ISSC .22 caliber pistol and the other a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol. Deputies say Guy had a Family Court bench warrant on him and while clearing the residence they also located Swain hiding in the bathroom, who had a warrant on him as well.
