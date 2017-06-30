Coroner: Spartanburg Co. man found dead after fall from ledge on Oconee Co. hiking trail
A 39-year-old Spartanburg County man died Sunday night after falling along the Chattooga River Trail in Mountain Rest, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the man appeared to have been walking the trail toward Burrell's Ford Road when he fell off a ledge and approximately 15-feet to the ground below.
