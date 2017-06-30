Coroner: Spartanburg Co. man found de...

Coroner: Spartanburg Co. man found dead after fall from ledge on Oconee Co. hiking trail

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WMBF

A 39-year-old Spartanburg County man died Sunday night after falling along the Chattooga River Trail in Mountain Rest, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis. Addis said the man appeared to have been walking the trail toward Burrell's Ford Road when he fell off a ledge and approximately 15-feet to the ground below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spartanburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty sex offender Jerry Neal Morris from Dunca... (Aug '14) Mon LocalMama 3
Gay Teens Of SC (Sep '14) Jun 23 Lammy 9
News Nikki Haley Supports Spartanburg "Resettlement"... (Apr '15) Jun '17 Zionista Pork 47
News Prominent Spartanburg, SC Plastic Surgeon: Dr. ... (Nov '09) May '17 One and only 4
Chelsea Nicole Sanford May '17 Wondering 1
Pastor No Better Than a Thief (Mar '16) May '17 Theourgoi 3
Where to buy spice (Nov '16) Apr '17 lol 2
See all Spartanburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spartanburg Forum Now

Spartanburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spartanburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Spartanburg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,453 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC